Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

