Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 187,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,805,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 238.43% and a negative net margin of 222.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

