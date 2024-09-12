OpenBlox Price Reaches $0.0000 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $101,088.43 and $14,914.70 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

