Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Up 1,356.3% in August

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,356.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPTZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -981.98 and a beta of 0.99. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile
