Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.21 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Orbler token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and approximately $50,935.92 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

