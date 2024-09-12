O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,070.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.