Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

