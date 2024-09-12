Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.