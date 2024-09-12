Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.14.
Otsuka Company Profile
