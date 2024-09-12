Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OUST

Ouster Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.21 on Monday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 569,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ouster by 184.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 424,178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.