Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.62. The company has a market cap of C$13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$51.51 and a 1 year high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.0646766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

