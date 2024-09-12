Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.97

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 161711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.