Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Insider Activity

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

