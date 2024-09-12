Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

OXM stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

