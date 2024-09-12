Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

OXM stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

