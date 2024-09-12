Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.44.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
