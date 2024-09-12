Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

