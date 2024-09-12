PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.61 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and $15,976.53 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04680721 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,971.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

