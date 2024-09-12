Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 169 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

