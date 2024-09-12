Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Park Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE PKE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 4,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,915. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
