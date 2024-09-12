Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

