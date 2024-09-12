Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $2,453,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $2,453,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock worth $10,516,245. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

