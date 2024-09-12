PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $69.88. Approximately 1,638,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,101,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

