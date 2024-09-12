PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

