PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

