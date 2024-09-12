Pecaut & CO. Buys 578 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 153,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.