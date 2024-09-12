Pecaut & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

