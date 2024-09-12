Pecaut & CO. Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

