Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.77.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.35. The stock has a market cap of C$31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

