Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.77.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock remained flat at C$54.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,967. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.4183168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

