Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Trading Down 5%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $149.00 and last traded at $149.00. 44,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 189,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.