Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $30,330.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

