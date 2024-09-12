Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Peoples Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PPLL opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Peoples has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

