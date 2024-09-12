Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Peoples Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PPLL opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Peoples has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70.
Peoples Company Profile
