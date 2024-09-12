Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance

PPAL stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Get Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans alerts:

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.