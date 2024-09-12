Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 5,465,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

