Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires 8,877 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Asure Software worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

