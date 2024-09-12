Perritt Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Assertio were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 18.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 261.08%. The business had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assertio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

