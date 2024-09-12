Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys 100,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 1.44% of Usio worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

