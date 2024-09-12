Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 25,000 Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.84). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 350.18% and a negative return on equity of 412.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

