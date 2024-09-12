Perritt Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at $954,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

