Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,938 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.46% of DHI Group worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

