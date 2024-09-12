Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $6.89 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,551,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 334,774 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 241,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

