Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $366.35 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $366.69. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

