Perritt Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 5,001.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carriage Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carriage Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $401,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

