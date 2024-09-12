Perritt Capital Management Inc Purchases 19,917 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.60% of iCAD worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.51. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

