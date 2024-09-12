Perritt Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.29% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri Geiger bought 230,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSKN stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 50.45% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

