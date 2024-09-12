Peter J. Benevides Sells 10,530 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.