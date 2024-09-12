PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 593472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

PetroTal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £329.11 million, a PE ratio of 324.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.48.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

