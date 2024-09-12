PFG Advisors Buys 1,276 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 149.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

