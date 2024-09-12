PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

