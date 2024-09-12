PFG Advisors Purchases 9,744 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

