PFG Advisors Sells 2,142 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000.

SCHB opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

